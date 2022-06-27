Permanent Jeopardy! host to be announced ‘very soon,’ says EP

Are we going to learn who the full-time host is going to be, finally, on Jeopardy! after months’ worth of speculation? We know that this has been a long-simmering mystery, even as Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings split the job over the past several months.

It does seem better for the show to figure this out soon, as opposed to doing another year of just cycling through various hosts. The Mike Richards controversy also needs to be thrown into the past as far as humanly possible. Given that Bialik’s Call Me Kat was recently renewed for a third season, it feels unlikely that she would be named the full-time host anytime soon. That could leave Jennings as the frontrunner, but we’re not sure anything should be said with full certainty for now.

Speaking (via TV Insider) recently at the Daytime Emmy Awards, here is some of what executive producer Michael Davies had to say — including that multiple hosts may still be in play:

“We hope to have a hosting announcement very, very soon … But with all of our plans for Jeopardy! — which is more Jeopardy!, not less, more versions — we’re going to need multiple hosts to represent the entire audience, to represent the entire country, in order to take this franchise forward.”

Is this the right move? We’re still hesitant. Rather than just cycle through different people, it feels smarter to just have a full-time host who can really represent all things Jeopardy! and create more of a stable brand. That’s what made the show successful for decades with Alex Trebek as the helm. While you can argue that the real star of the show is the game, there was something comforting about that stable presence being there. Every single day, you knew who would be behind the lectern from the moment you tuned in.

Is there anyone you want to see announced as the new Jeopardy! host at the end of the day?

