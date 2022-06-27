Only Murders in the Building season 2 premiere: Everyone’s a suspect

Tomorrow, the epic premiere of Only Murders in the Building is going to arrive on Hulu — and of course, we’re very much excited! There is so much that is going to unfold during the two episodes this week, and that could lead to some other surprises.

At the start of the premiere, we’re going to be seeing most of the attention around Mabel over the murder of building manager Bunny — and that makes a certain degree of sense. Just remember for a moment how the season 1 finale concluded!

Over time, though, all of the trio of Mabel, Oliver, and Charles are going to find themselves in danger — which has to be scary! Yet, there’s also some fun the writers have with it along the way. Speaking to Entertainment Weekly in a new interview, here is what Steve Martin had to say about it:

“One of my favorite jokes in season 2, it’s a very small joke but I’m putting up the murder board of list of suspects and I put up a card that says, ‘Me.’ … Now we have rival podcaster who continually casts suspicion on us — and by the way, it doesn’t hurt that that’s played by Tina Fey. It creates another element in the story that we have to be on guard against.”

We of course wonder if Fey’s character Cinda Canning could be a guest star in her own right. After all, remember that she could be jealous of the success of the Only Murders in the Building Podcast — it seems completely implausible, but in this world, anything could still happen.

