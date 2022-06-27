Westworld season 4 premiere: Show EP in Christina questions

The Westworld season 4 premiere has now come and gone, and it should not come as a shock that there are a lot of questions. It’s hard for there not to be given what we’ve just saw. Seven years have passed and in spite of that, some characters are reasonably the same. Caleb is still out there, for example, albeit struggling with thew new reality of what the world is.

Then, there is Christina. Dolores is gone, and we don’t think that executive producers Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy are out to completely invalidate the sacrifice she made at the end of season 3. Putting Evan Rachel Wood in a new role, however, is inevitably going to raise questions. Think in terms of if she is some sort of Christina reboot or a basis in some way for what we saw previously. Add to this the presence of Teddy / “Teddy” / whatever you choose to call him, and the idea that she is working in a job that is all about creating stories within virtual worlds.

So all of this has to be intentional … right? Well, of course the producers aren’t going to tell us that! In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Nolan was at least kind enough to give a few more details about the themes they are bringing to the table with this story:

It’s the mind f— thriller that I’ve always loved. That’s always been such a key component of this show, but on this deeper level, one of the things that we’re also confronted with right now is with these larger data companies, gaming companies, social media companies our perception of reality has clearly become quite warped. Everyone’s understanding of what the world is now radically [different]. We all used to have a fairly good set of facts we could agree on. Even the facts are now in question, and that’s a very worrisome trend, that idea that there may be levels of mechanisms of control here, even inadvertent ones. It starts, for us, the series with the idea, “We’re doing this to these robots, they don’t know any better,” and now the metaphor has spilled out and is coloring outside the lines. We’re considering more literally our world. We’ve seen in the last season that we were controlling ourselves, and now you add the hosts to the mix here. They’re smarter than us and they have a longer timeline they’re working towards, as Ed’s character mentions in the premiere, that slow, long patient, creeping threat, which feels analogous to some of the forces at play in our real world.

The thing that we’re the most stuck on is the notion that this isn’t some entirely different show. If the Christina story was, it wouldn’t be Westworld. There are more connections that will inevitably reveal themselves, and much of the next few weeks could be about the pattern that gets us there.

