The Good Doctor season 6: How many episodes should we expect?

The Good Doctor season 6 is going to be premiering on ABC this October, but what exactly can we expect to see from start to finish? How many episodes can we really hope to have?

The first thing we should note here, for those unaware, is that there are technically two episodes that are in the can already. The producers put together the first two installments of season 6 prior to going off on hiatus at the end of season 5. With that in mind, they’re going to have a head start when season 6 starts ramping up later this summer.

In general, we do tend to think that the network will want as many episodes as possible to compliment their other shows, especially if they aren’t planning to put the Freddie Highmore series on some big hiatus in the middle of the season. Our feeling is that this is one of the reasons why season 5 only had eighteen episodes, shorter than what we’ve seen the past couple of years.

For now, we think it is a fair thing to hope for somewhere within the 18-20 episodes, and it could easily be the latter since those first two episodes are already done. Heck, we could see some people making the argument that we really should be getting 22 episodes, since 20 were technically shot during the season 5 period and there could be another 20 coming down the road. Regardless, there’s going to be a lot to look forward to in the aftermath of Shaun and Lea’s wedding, and that includes learning if Dr. Lim is still alive. We’re obviously going to be hoping for the best, so fingers crossed that this is not some cliffhanger that they make us wait a long time to get resolution on!

