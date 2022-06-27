In the Dark season 4 episode 5 return date: Murphy’s trial…

Are you curious to get the In the Dark season 4 episode 5 return date at The CW, or some more information all about what could be next?

The good news is that we know that there is some awesome stuff coming around the bend with this show. After all, Murphy is going to be facing one of the most dramatic situations of her entire life! We’re going to be seeing her put on trial and in doing that, a lot of things from her past will be re-entering the picture. Even though we’re not at the end of the season yet, it feels like this is a culmination of almost everything so far. Oh, and we should also mention that “The Trial of Murphy Mason” is a multi-part event.

Unfortunately, you will not have a chance to see it on the air next week. The plan for now is to bring this first part on come Monday, July 11. Even with this being the final season, The CW still does not want to compromise any ratings by airing the show during the Fourth of July.

With that explanation stated, let’s now get to discussing the story at hand. Below, you can get a few more details courtesy of the In the Dark season 4 episode 5 synopsis:

IN THE HOT SEAT – Murphy’s (Perry Mattfeld) trial date has arrived and she must face all the ghosts of her past that have come forward as witnesses against her and the secrets that are revealed along the way. Meanwhile, the trial also means a complicated reunion for Felix (Morgan Krantz). Dinh Thai directed the episode written by Jess Burkle (#405). Original airdate 07/11/2022.

