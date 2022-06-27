Superman & Lois season 2 finale spoilers: First look at John Diggle!

We know that Tuesday’s Superman & Lois season 2 finale is right around the corner and with that, of course, comes a lot of excitement!

We do imagine that a good chunk of this episode is going to revolve heavily around what happens with Ally Allston and the attempted merging of the two worlds. That has been a huge part of the entire season, and it already looks like she is the series’ version of Parasite.

Of course, we expect that there will be some sort of resolution to this story, mostly due to the fact that this feels like a traditional comic-book TV arc with a clearly defined beginning, middle, and end. Also, we know already that there’s a storyline set for the end of the finale that is going to be there to set up a season 3. You are going to have a chance to see David Ramsey come back as John Diggle and with that, of course, is going to come some questions. Diggle just shirked away the (supposed) Green Lantern box at the end of this past episode, opting for a more personal future involving his family.

Yet, is he really just going to go off as a father and a husband? Is that the remainder of the story? Well, we’re going to have to wait and see exactly what happens from here. We do think that Diggle remains a valuable part of the Arrowverse, but there is a lot of ambiguity with that in mind. We know that there is talk about there being a Justice U spin-off at some point the road, and that could feature John helping some other future heroes. Will that happen? Well, we do wonder if this episode could tie into that somehow.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Superman & Lois right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to the Superman & Lois season 2 finale?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — this is the best way to ensure that you stay up-to-date. (Photo: The CW.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







