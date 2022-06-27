Jack Ryan season 3 premiere date: The ideal way to unveil it!

If you are like us, you are still eagerly awaiting some more news on a Jack Ryan season 3 premiere date. Will we learn it sooner rather than later?

Ideally, it would be nice to get some information on this long-awaited show soon, especially since we’ve been in the dark for so long already. However, we would be surprised if the show premieres in the next couple of months, and we’ve already surmised that a November premiere makes a good bit of sense as well. Remember that the show premiered around this time back when season 2 aired in November 2019 (which feels like a lifetime at this point).

There is a big reason why Amazon may wait until later in the fall to launch this show, even if it’s been done production on this season for a while — and it has a lot to do with the NFL. Let’s frame it like this: Amazon is going to be bringing Thursday Night Football to the streaming service later this year, and we recognize that they paid a ton of money to make that happen. With this very thing in mind, it’s our feeling that they will use that platform to promote a number of big things. That will lead into The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power first and foremost but after that, we imagine Jack Ryan will follow.

We have some other questions about how the streaming service will promote the John Krasinski series, but we also realize that these are questions for another day. For now, let’s just be glad that new episodes are going to be coming at some point this year.

