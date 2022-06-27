Better Call Saul season 6 episode 8: Will it have extended run time?

In just over two weeks, we are going to see Better Call Saul season 6 episode 8 arrive on AMC — and it really can’t come soon enough. We had heard in advance that episode 7 would end on a cliffhanger, but we never expected anything that shocking. It was really hard to!

Now that we are so close to it coming back, we’re of course in a place where we want as much content as humanly possible. That includes wondering if we’re going to get an extended episode when the show comes back on the air.

We should mention that, at least for now, there is no firm run time for episode 8 — that could be available over the next several days. What we would wager is that there’s a pretty good chance it will extend an hour commercials included, mostly because we saw that happen frequently with the first seven episodes. The two-part premiere in particular felt all the more substantial, as there was a ton of material the show combed through and it felt like watching a 150-minute movie in one night.

If there is one episode we expect to have a larger run time than most, it is the series finale; it’s hard to imagine anyone in the production wanting to shorten that to any specific length. Not only is that the conclusion to Jimmy McGill’s journey, but it could also be the last we see of this franchise for a certain period of time. It’s something we do have to be prepared for in advance.

