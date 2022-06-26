NCIS season 20: Wilmer Valderrama shares premiere date news

In case you missed it, NCIS season 20 officially has a premiere date — why not see what one of the show’s stars has to say about it?

Recently, Wilmer Valderrama created a post on Instagram (see below) reminding us all that the long-running crime drama is going to be back on Monday, September 19, and of course we’re 100% excited about that. It’s hard not to be! We’re hoping that this new season will contain a handful of big-time twists and great cases; we know from the get-go there will be a compelling mystery around Alden Parker and what happened to him.

So why is this announcement even more significant coming from Wilmer? It has a lot to do with some of the fears that he could be leaving leading into the new season. He is, after all, working on a new Zorro project with Disney, and we do still have a lot of questions as to when that will shoot and how he could juggle both shows. For at least the time being, though, it doesn’t seem like he is going anywhere.

In general, we imagine that season 20 will be an emotional one for Torres as he tries to contend with a lot of the pain from his past. Is he really back on a good path after his struggles with alcohol during season 19?

