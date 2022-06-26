Dark Winds season 1 episode 4 spoilers: A break in the case?

Next week on AMC you’re going to have a chance to see Dark Winds season 1 episode 4 arrive — do you want to know more about it? We’ve made it to the halfway point of a season that feels fair too short now.

So what’s going to happen here? Through “Hooghandi,” you will see Leaphorn start to make some big steps forward in the case, especially when a lot of the recent crimes around the reservation are put together. If you are focusing in on just one investigation, in theory you could say that makes it easier to solve. Is that really the case, though? That is something worth pondering over for at least a little while.

To get a few more bits and pieces of news now, remember to check out the full Dark Winds season 1 episode 4 synopsis below:

Leaphorn suspects all of the crimes on the reservation are related; there is a big break in the case; Leaphorn invites Chee over for dinner; Manuelito makes a discovery of her own.

Given that this show has established source material, readers probably have at least some sense of where things are going — and you can also probably expect a certain element of closure by the time we get to the end here. While there was some great news this past week in the form of a season 2 renewal, the idea there seems to be focusing on a different story. This is a format that Zahn McClarnon may be somewhat familiar with thanks to his time working on Longmire.

Now that we’ve spelled all of this out, here is your reminder to watch Dark Winds if you haven’t already. This is 100% a fantastic show, and one definitely worthy of your time.

What do you most want to see when it comes to Dark Winds season 1 episode 4?

How do think this season will eventually wrap up? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for other updates. (Photo: AMC.)

