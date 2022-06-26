Endeavour season 8 episode 3 spoilers: The finale is (already) here

Endeavour season 8 episode 3 will be coming onto PBS in one week’s time, and of course we wish we had happier news to share. This is the final episode of this season and once we’re at the end of things here, there is only one season left overall. Then, the series is over and we’re left to reflect upon its legacy.

It’s hard to get too addicted to a show that is only three episodes long, but we do continue to give Endeavour credit for finding a way to pull that off. This finale is of course going to bring about a fascinating case set in the middle of winter. As you would imagine, nothing is going to be what it seems and a number of unexpected challenges are going to surface. Plus, there’s a compelling story set at home that you should watch out for, as well.

If you want to get a few more details, go ahead and check out the full Endeavour season 8 episode 3 synopsis below:

In the cold of Winter, the team is called to investigate the violent killing of an Oxford college don. Thursday receives news that creates tension at home.

Are most loose ends within the finale going to be tied up? We tend to think so, largely because most British dramas in general don’t lead hard into cliffhangers. They instead will often include the jaw-dropping moments in the episode itself and then leave you wondering where in the world things will go moving into a new season. We absolutely would not be shocked if something within that vein transpires here.

Just prepare yourself for a compelling mystery; so long as you are set for that, it is hard to be disappointed in the end.

