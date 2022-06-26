Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 2 premiere: The big Kanan mystery

It’s a bummer that we’re waiting until August 14 to see the Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 2 premiere. In a perfect world, we’d be seeing it long then! It’s been a long hiatus, made even worse by some of the big cliffhangers we’re super-hyped about at the moment. Take, for example, the fact that Detective Howard is not dead, and that Raq has temporarily sent Kanan out of the city.

With that being said, how long can you really keep Kanan away from the chaos? So much of his life has been defined by it…

Check out our Raising Kanan season 1 finale review below! As you would imagine, there’s a lot to dive into here, including some of those cliffhangers. After you check that out, remember to SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for other insight.

While nothing has been confirmed as of yet when it comes to the first episode, we feel like there’s a reasonably good chance that MeKai Curtis’ character is going to be mixed right back up in the drama by the time this episode airs. It’s just really hard to envision things going any other way right now. The whole point of the show is to keep him mixed up in the action!

What we are most left to wonder moving forward is just how Kanan is going to react long-term to a lot of what happened in season 1, from all of the death to the actions of his mother, as well. There is a ton of stuff that we’re hoping to see throughout the first few episodes from a trust standpoint, and also hopefully a good surprise or two sprinkled in along the way.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Power Book III: Raising Kanan, including other speculation on the premiere

What do you think will transpire on the Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 2 premiere?

Do you have any larger hopes in particular? Be sure to share right away in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back for some other insight moving forward. (Photo: Starz.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







