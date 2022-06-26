When Calls the Heart season 10 premiere date: What’s the ideal day?

Now that we know that When Calls the Heart has been renewed for a season 10, isn’t it nice to be able to dive more into premiere dates?

To be specific, this feels like a great time to discuss when the Erin Krakow series would ideally come back on the air. Note that we may not get an actual date until we get around to either the end of last year or early 2023.

Before we can look forward, let’s begin here by taking a look back. For season 9, the show kicked off on March 6, which is the latest in the year we’ve seen for any batch of episodes save for season 2. What gives with that? If we had to theorize, it had a good bit to do with Hallmark Channel wanting to avoid serious competition from the Winter Olympics. While it could become the new normal, we wouldn’t 100% count on it.

Instead, we would look more at Sunday, February 19 or February 26. Unless production starts later this year for whatever reason, these are the two days that make the most sense. They fall in line with what we’ve seen from most other premiere dates and because of the Super Bowl taking place on February 12, we don’t expect the show starting off any earlier than this. If you are Hallmark you do at least want to get a few airings in during the month of February, largely because temperatures are cold and you can get more viewers who are staying indoors. While it may not be as important as it was years ago, networks still very-much need as many people watching live as they possibly can.

As for a possible Christmas Special, we’ve yet to hear anything — we’re taking more of a wait-and-see approach when it comes to that.

