Only Murders in the Building season 2: A surprise for Selena Gomez?

With the premiere of Only Murders in the Building season 2 a mere matter of days away, there is absolutely a good bit to dive into and think about. That’s especially true when it comes to series star and executive producer Selena Gomez.

First and foremost, her character of Mabel is starting off this season in a pretty precarious place thanks to all of that blood being on her. It’s inevitable at this point that she will be accused of killing Bunny. Also, we know that there is a potential love interest coming in an art gallery owner named Alice.

For Gomez as an actress, there’s also a really fun dynamic to play this season thanks to Fear the Walking Dead actress Zoe Colletti coming in as a new character, someone who is young, hip, and so in-tune to Gen Z. This is the sort of character who could make Mabel realize that she has more in common with Charles and Oliver than she thought — and it’s also a total blast for her to play. Just look at what Selena had to say on the subject to The Wrap:

“It was — gosh — wonderful and really, really hysterical when I was trying to get through to her because that’s never really happened to me … I’m the one that is usually in the ‘know’ and hip and she kinda just takes it over, and I loved that we added that to the show ‘cause it was really fun to play.”

This absolutely will be fun to watch, and we’re glad the show doesn’t forget these moments of levity amidst the mystery and all of the serious stuff going on.

