Is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver new tonight on HBO, June 26?

Is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver new tonight on HBO? Will there be an installment of the late-night series following the Westworld premiere?

We don’t want to keep anyone waiting here too long, so let’s just start off by noting that there will, in fact, be an episode tonight, and it is most likely going to premiere at 11:00 p.m. Eastern time or somewhat close to it. We’re going based on what HBO’s listings look like as of around 4:00 p.m. Eastern time.

As for what’s going to be the main focal point of this episode, we don’t think we have to say all that much. The Supreme Court decision on Friday will make up at least a certain percentage of the episode, though there may not have been enough time to prepare for a full 30 or 35-minute segment on it. We do expect there to be some conversation, and then maybe a larger segment when we get around to the next show whenever that may be.

What recent events remind us of is the difference between Oliver’s show and what you tend to see elsewhere in late-night. While a lot of talk shows have scripted monologues and then free-flowing interviews, the majority of Last Week Tonight is meticulously planned in advance. Many of their somewhat-evergreen main segments could air at any point, and at times they have to pivot on things based on what is happening in the real world.

This show often excels at being able to present information in a way that is factual, and also to an audience that may not understand all of the variables without them around. We’re hoping that a significant amount is achieved tonight, no matter how certain segments are brought to the table.

