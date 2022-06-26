The Rookie season 5 episode count: What should we expect?

How many episodes can we expect to see for The Rookie season 5? We already know the show is coming back this fall.

As a matter of fact, you could consider the Nathan Fillion series at this point to be one of the most important series that ABC has. It’s a big show of faith from the network to greenlight a spin-off based on this show, and it means that they’re going to try and make the most of both of them.

When you look back on season 4, it had the largest episode order we’ve seen from the show to date in 22. That’s pretty remarkable, given that this is a season that still had to contend with restrictions due to the global health crisis. With this hefty order in mind, we don’t tend to imagine ABC wanting less than that for season 5, unless there is some sort of schedule-related reason why it won’t happen.

There are a lot of reasons why the network would want this many episodes, starting with the show helping to boost other things on their lineup. Also, we know that there’s a lot happening with the game shows in the fall and then American Idol in the spring. This would give The Rookie plenty of chances to air new episodes.

Of course, it’s not just about how many episodes a show like this gets. It’s also equally important what it decides to do with them. Our hope is that there’s a real opportunity for all of the characters to get more of a spotlight! Of course we want to see Tim and Lucy together among many other things, but we tend to imagine that the writers are going to spend a lot of time with that … just like they do every other story under the sun.

