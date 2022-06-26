BET Awards 2022 start time, performers, host, and red carpet pre-show!

If you are preparing yourself for the 2022 BET Awards tonight and want a little more info, you’ve 100% come to the right place. There’s going to be a celebration like no other tonight with performances, pop-culture moments, and a whole lot more.

Of course, let’s start things off here with all of the essential info: This year’s show kicks off at 8:00 p.m. Eastern, and it will (of course) air on BET alongside BET Her. For the second straight year Taraji P. Henson will be serving as the host. There is also a red-carpet show currently listed to begin at 6:00 p.m. Eastern (3:00 p.m. Pacific) that will help to prepare you for the night overall.

So who is performing? Be prepared to see the likes of Babyface, Chance The Rapper, Chlöe, Doechii, Ella Mai, Fireboy DML, GIVĒON, Jack Harlow, Joey Bada$$, Maverick City Music x Kirk Franklin, Latto, Lizzo, Muni Long, Roddy Ricch, and most likely a few other surprises. The BET Awards have always done a fantastic job of bringing you a lot of different genres of Black entertainment, and that will also be the case again here.

In particular, tonight you can prepare for a tribute to Sean “Diddy” Combs, who is receiving the Lifetime Achievement Award. Mary J. Blige, Jodeci, Nas, Lil’ Kim, Busta Rhymes, The Lox, Bryson Tiller, Faith Evans and The Maverick City Choir are all set to help honor his work and his legacy. It’s possible that this could be one of the top moments of the night when looking back at it after the fact.

We do think that the past few days have been difficult for a lot of people out there, and a show like this is important for both offering a platform for important causes, while also celebrating important and gifted people from the past year. We’re very much interested in seeing how it all plays out.

