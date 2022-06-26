Yellowjackets season 2 spoilers: How will show resolve Jackie mystery?

When it comes to Yellowjackets season 2, we can’t expect to see all that much of Jackie. The events of the season 1 finale made sure of that. The character froze to death! Unless there are flashbacks, it’s hard to imagine her having all the much of a role to play here at all.

Yet, it does still feel as though there are some mysteries with her to be resolved. Or, at least some interesting questions in regards to her diary.

How did Jackie write some entries from after the day of her death? That is certainly something that is worth thinking about at the moment, and there is no clear answer. Yet, we do at least have some more information from executive producer Jonathan Lisco — what happened here isn’t some plot hole. There are answers coming about the diary, as he told Variety in a recent interview:

I don’t want to say we will find out that Shauna wrote those entries necessarily, but, we will find out why they exist.

Of course, beyond just what happened to Jackie there are a lot of other interesting things to ponder over in the future. Take, for example, who is still alive in the present, and how Lottie presumably comes to be the “Antler Queen” that exists in the wilderness. This is a storyline we expect to intensify in season 2, as a difficult winter could cause most of the people stranded to become more and more unstable. Shauna in particular we imagine is struggling with her grief; it’d make sense if she wrote the entries just so she could pretend that her friend was still alive.

