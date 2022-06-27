Animal Kingdom season 6 episode 5 spoilers: Ready for the next job?

As we collectively prepare ourselves for Animal Kingdom season 6 episode 5 next week, there could be ALL sorts of trouble for the Cody Boys.

So where will a lot of it begin? Most likely with the new job that is right in front of them. Even though we get the sense that not all the family is fully invested in this part of the life anymore, the truth is that they need the money. J continues to be an orchestrator, mostly because he is the person who probably relies on it the most. There is a lot that he is investing into all of this already, and there’s a legitimately good chance that it all goes south.

So what is going to happen elsewhere in this episode? We would assume that Pope is going to face an enormous problem now that we know there is a police plant at the skate park. this is not something he can prepare for. Instead, he has to just hope that this “inside man” ends up spilling the beans or that he can detect something is up. Pope is a smart guy, but he’s also got his guard down at the moment; this is easily the point where he could be susceptible to a lot of stuff.

Below, you can see the full Animal Kingdom season 6 episode 5 synopsis with more news on what lies ahead:

The Codys prep for the next job in present day; Andrew, Baz and Julia do a job for Smurf in 1992.

