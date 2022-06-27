Animal Kingdom season 6 episode 4: The major twist of ‘Inside Man’

Entering Animal Kingdom season 6 episode 4 on TNT this weekend, we assumed there would be another big twist. We just didn’t know what it would be, but it only makes sense for the Catherine Belen case to start to rear its head.

During tonight’s two-episode event, Pope’s name started to come into question as Lena started to be questioned. From here, “Uncle Pope” got himself into some trouble without even knowing it. His skate park has become a refuge for him, but it is also turning him into a target.

As it turns out, the very guy Pope tried to help at the park is also turning out to be the inside man for the police — hence, “Inside Man” being the title for episode 4. Despite being super-young, he’s serving as an informant and the whole idea here is to get close to Pope and get information out from under him.

For the time being, Andrew hasn’t disclosed anything dangerous; while the Cody Boys are often wary of police around every corner, this is not a spot where they would suspect anything. This is what could make them vulnerable, and as a whole what could make things so fascinating as we move a little bit further into the story. Pope could end up screwing over the family just in his attempt to try and be a different person than he’s been in the past. Much of the purpose of the skate park is getting out from under Smurf’s grasp.

