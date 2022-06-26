Evil season 3 episode 4 spoilers: What’s next for Kristen, David?

As we start to look towards Evil season 3 episode 4 airing on Paramount+ next week, there are absolutely a whole plethora of questions that need to be answered.

First things first, we have a question for the streaming service itself: Why so secretive? At the time of this writing, they’ve unveiled almost nothing for the next episode, and that includes a title. It’s fair to imagine that Robert and Michelle King are going to continue their “The Demon Of” pattern that we’ve seen with the first few episodes, as well as presenting stories that spotlight different characters in interesting ways.

Moving forward, we do think there’s an even greater bond between Kristen, David, and Sister Andrea, especially as the latter faced questions about her declining health. Kristen went to bat for her, and we have to think that this is the sort of thing that will matter substantially in the long-term here. Meanwhile, we think that in general the Kristen/David relationship will continue to be explored in fascinating ways, but they’re also going to have a lot of other stuff on their plate as well. It’s going to be hard to focus on just one thing when there are so many different stories in general that are a priority.

In general, there are still a LOT of stories left this season, and we hope that somewhere along the lines here, we also hear about a season 4. While we know the Kings’ other major Paramount+ series in The Good Wife is ending after this upcoming season, this is one we hope sticks around for a while longer. There are a lot of major stories that still need to be told here!

