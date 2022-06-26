The Outlaws season 2 episode 5 spoilers: The last before finale

Are you ready to see The Outlaws season 2 episode 5 when it airs on BBC One next week? There’s a lot that we could say about it, but we should 100% begin by just noting where it lies within the overall story. It’s crazy to say, but we’re already close to the end of the road! Episode 5 is the penultimate one of the season, and whatever happens here is going to carry over to the finale.

Will the Outlaws find their way to safety? Can they actually stay out of trouble? Probably not, especially since this is the sort of show that thrives on presenting a sense of chaos. Still, it’s going to be rather fun seeing them all put forward their best effort. Preparing for a LOT of different stories in this episode, and of course a number of surprises every single step of the way.

To get some more discussion on the road ahead, be sure to check out The Outlaws season 2 episode 5 synopsis below:

Christian and Esme receive a surprise visit from their mum, and Rani’s parents make a generous offer. Diane shares her findings with Haines, who is surprised to realise the trainee special constable might actually be onto something. The net closes around Myrna and Greg after their respective deceits, leading one to turn to Frank for help and the other to finally come clean. Greg catches up with an old acquaintance while in pursuit of a spiraling Gabby, and Frank’s family enjoy a lobster dinner, with Frank paying. After weeks of work, the outlaws think they’ve found the light at the end of the tunnel — until the Dean closes it.

By the end of this episode, we’re sure that there is going to be either some sort of cliffhanger or tease for what the finale is going to look like, and of course, we’re expecting something explosive to happen at that point! Given that a number of series in this vein do not have particularly long runs, we’re just going to continue cherishing this story for however long we have it.

