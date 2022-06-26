Is Yellowstone season 5 new tonight on the Paramount Network? With all the publicity as of late, it’s easy to assume so.

Just think for a moment about some of the good stuff we’ve gotten as of late: Casting news for sure, but then also more insight on what lies ahead and reflections from Kevin Costner and the rest of the cast on season 4. This has been a surprisingly active past several weeks, and that is just putting it mildly.

Want to make sure you’re around to see our Yellowstone season 5 video reviews? Then be sure to SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube now! We will be here discussing the show following the premiere onward.

Now, however, is where we have to share some of the bad news: There is no episode tonight, and none of this recent press has been a signal that season 5 is coming soon. At the moment, the plan is for the series to return on Sunday, November 13, and there does not appear to be any evidence that it is coming earlier than that or that the network will change their mind. There are really two different reasons why we’ve seen the sudden surge in publicity as of late.

1. Emmy campaigns – After scoring a nod at the SAG Awards earlier this year, there is a real thought that the series could be a contender to get some significant awards-show love. That’s not something that anyone wants to shy away from, and for good reason. It may not need an Emmy nomination or two to be successful, but it never hurts!

2. The Paramount+ launch event in the UK – Costner was overseas recently to help promote that — and, ironically, UK users get more direct access to Yellowstone than American viewers do who have Paramount+. Due to a rights negotiation that pre-dates the existence of Paramount+, the first four seasons of Yellowstone here stream on Peacock.

Rest assured, we will have more updates as we await the season 5 premiere, and you can read about all of them now over here.

Related – Be sure to get some more updates now on Yellowstone

Where do you think the story is going to go entering Yellowstone season 5?

Let us know in the attached comments! Once you do that, remember to come back around for other updates about the series. (Photo: Paramount Network.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







