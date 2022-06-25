Walker season 3 spoilers: Jared Padalecki teases answers to cliffhanger

Who kidnapped Cordell Walker? That’s the biggest question we all have entering Walker season 3 when it airs this fall. Of course, there are so many issues now front and center for this guy. While it’s clear others know already that he’s missing, they don’t know who has him; also, it’s unclear how hard it will be for him to escape! He may not be able to do that on his own.

Luckily, it does seem like the writers won’t spend a lot of time dancing around the subject of the big cliffhanger. When asked by TV Insider how early we’ll learn the truth about Walker’s kidnapper, here is what Jared Padalecki had to say:

Very early. Certainly in the Season 3 premiere, we’ll get a glimpse of just how much trouble Cord is in, if there’s any way for him to get out or if he’s gonna need help…and how help would even get to him or find him. We find out quick, much to my chagrin. I kind of pitched that like, “Hey, maybe I’m just kidnapped for like 10 episodes and I have a really long summer.” And they’re like, “No, that’s not really gonna work. The show’s called Walker, so we’re gonna need you.” (Laughs.)

Of course, knowing who’s got Walker is only half the battle, and we don’t think this storyline is one that is going to be easily resolved within the span of just one episode. The more likely scenario here is that we’ll see the full storyline play out through a lot of season 3. With an event this big and an action this drastic, it’s not something you want to rush through.

Padalecki notes in the interview that production on the new season will begin in August; for now, we anticipate that we will see it back at some point in October. For more, be sure to visit the link here.

What do you want to see from Jared Padalecki and the cast entering Walker season 3?

Be sure to share below! Once you do just that, be sure to come back for other updates you do not want to miss. (Photo: The CW.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







