Outlander season 7 filming: Sam Heughan on production timeline

While there’s still no word on Outlander season 7, we can give you another look at the current state of production!

In a new interview on The Edit (see below) promoting his role in Suspect, Sam Heughan made it clear that they are currently four or five episodes into production on the season — and that filming is going to continue well into next year. He reaffirms that they are also doing 16 episodes, which is what we’d always heard. (There was a little recent confusion on the subject.) This is going to be an enormously epic season, and that’s without knowing if it is going to be the final one or not.

Will Starz wait to release all of season 7 until production is complete? Not necessarily. We personally think that they are going to split the show up into two separate batches, which means that we’ll check out the first half early next year. Of course, it’s going to take some time to get more confirmation on that! We’re just glad, at least for now, to have a little bit of a press tour from Sam along the way.

Based on all early reports, prepare for season 7 to pick up almost immediately after the most-recent finale, with the rescue mission underway to rescue Claire after she was falsely accused of a crime she did not commit. From there, she and Jamie will have to prepare for another large-scale problem, with the focus there being on the Revolutionary War. Even thought the two have an acute understanding of history thanks to Claire being from the future, that does not mean that they are free and clear from trouble. There is absolutely still a LOT that they have to prepare for down the road.

