P-Valley season 2 episode 4 spoilers: More on Mercedes’ struggle

Tonight at midnight, you’re going to have a chance to see P-Valley season 2 episode 4 arrive on Showtime — but do you want to get some more news in advance? Let’s just say we are happy to help with that!

If you look below, you can see Brandee Evans take you through a lot of what Mercedes’ story is so far this season. For starters, dancing is a little bit different for her. She’s used to being this headliner, but both an injury and some recent trauma are both playing a role in her mind at the moment. You’re going to see her have to fight to overcome some of this over time, and we tend to imagine that it’s not always going to be easy.

Also, Evans makes it clear that you’re going to continue to see a lot of Mercedes away from the Pynk this season, which will make sense as you see more and more of what she’s going through. In general, we would describe this as the season of struggle. Just ponder over everything that’s happening for a minute here! These characters are still dealing with the global health crisis plus personal struggles and legitimate fears that they may not make it through.

If you haven’t seen details for this weekend’s episode yet, go ahead and look below:

While Keyshawn’s glow-up continues, Big Teak struggles with life on the outside; back in Chucalissa, the Pynk is visited by a surprise guest.

We are still pretty early on in this season and when you think about that alone, it’s clear that a lot of big stuff will be coming around the corner. Let’s just hope that the story meets the hype from season 1, plus what we’ve seen so far!

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to P-Valley, including another preview for episode 4

Where do you think things are going to go as we move into P-Valley season 2 episode 4?

Do you have any big predictions right now? Share right away in the comments! Once you do just that, stick around at the site for some other updates. (Photo: Starz.)

Miss 'Cedes steady stay hustlin' for what's hers. @Therealbrandee takes us inside the OG's struggles on this season of #PValley. pic.twitter.com/IJkVaaiBOn — P-Valley (@PValleySTARZ) June 22, 2022

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







