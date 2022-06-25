NCIS: Hawaii season 2: Is filming about to be underway?

For everyone out there stoked for NCIS: Hawaii season 2, consider this article another source of great news!

In a post on Twitter (see below), show executive producer Christopher Silber noted that they are “ramping up production” on the latest batch of episodes. This news comes alongside the reveal that the show is coming back on Monday, September 19, following the flagship NCIS.

We know that there’s going to be a LOT of great stuff coming on the new season, and absolutely some of it will start with seeing some more dramatic cases alongside what’s next for Jane Tennant in her personal life. The writers did a great job balancing all of these different components back in season 1, and we very-much tend to believe that they are going to be doing something similar here, as well.

To go along with that, of course we’re expected for what is next for Lucy and Whistler! At the end of season 1 the two finally got back together, and we’re hoping that after everything they have been through, they are going to be a stronger-than-ever couple moving forward. Also, we want to see them work together more!

Is another crossover with the main show possible?

We tend to think so, though we would stop short of saying that it’s 100% inevitable. We just think that it is something that we’d like to see transpire since there are a lot of characters who still haven’t met each other between the two shows. We also wonder if this time, we could see a couple of characters from Hawaii head over to the mainland to be around the majority of the team. It’d be a good way to flip things based on where they were this past time.

Guys! We're ramping up production on season 2 as we speak. Can't wait for you to see what #NCISHawaii has in store this season!! https://t.co/D3oxgrJ9pJ — christopher silber (@csilb) June 23, 2022

