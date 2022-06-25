Better Call Saul season 6: Show EP on more spin-off ideas

Even though Better Call Saul season 6 is going to be the last thing within the Breaking Bad universe for a while, that isn’t stopping spin-off conversations! It’s hard for anything to do that given how popular this show is and/or how much people would love to dive back into it somehow.

So what are some worthy spin-off ideas? This is a good question to send over to executive producer Peter Gould, right?

In a new interview with Metro, Gould was happy to share a few thoughts on characters that could be featured more in a larger capacity:

Every single one of these characters could have a whole show … There’s no question. I mean, Kim Wexler, Mike Ehrmantraut, Hank Schrader … I could see the Hank Shrader show, absolutely … But we’ll just have to see what happens. Right now. I think we’re going to give it a little rest.

Out of the three Gould mentions, to us the Kim show makes the most sense just because she’s the only one who has a somewhat-uncertain future. Even if she does reunite with Jimmy as Gene in the flash-forwards, you could do a show all about where she is in that missing time. That’s probably the easiest thing to picture. Giancarlo Esposito has also expressed interest in a Gus Fring prequel, and that could also be fun given that there’s so much about his own origins we still do not know.

There are still six more episodes left in Better Call Saul season 6, and in those we’ll learn more about how Jimmy and Kim’s future ends. For more, be sure to visit the link here.

Is there any spin-off you really want to see after Better Call Saul season 6?

