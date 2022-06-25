The Gilded Age season 2 spoilers: What lies ahead for Peggy?

For those who are unaware, filming is currently underway for The Gilded Age season 2! It’s true that we may be waiting a long time to see what is next, but there is a lot of good stuff to look forward to, whether it be extraordinary wealth, a larger cast, or stories that mix history and fiction. Julian Fellowes certainly knows what he’s doing here; he has been cultivating stories in this world for such an extensive amount of time.

One character who absolutely will be a focus once more in season 2 is Peggy, especially as the looks further into the world of the Black elite. There’s a whole universe of people who have barely been adapted in historical television before, and there is a real opportunity to focus in on some of these stories now.

In a new interview with TV Insider describing this very subject, here is what Denée Benton had to say:

We get to really see Peggy develop more of her political voice and the way that community organizing was already happening and was really led by many Black women in New York at that time. We get to be introduced to true to life Black historical figures. In addition to T. Thomas Fortune, we get to meet some other major voices from that time and get to see how Peggy’s affected. To see her continue to learn is really exciting.

We’re absolutely going to be waiting a while to get a formal The Gilded Age season 2 premiere date, but all signs for now point towards a 2023 premiere. We’ll have to wait and see if that sticks, but given production being where it is right now, it feels like there’s a reasonably good chance.

