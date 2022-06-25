Your Honor season 2 premiere date: The window that makes sense

Your Honor season 2 is going to arrive on Showtime, but when is it actually going to happen? We’d love for there to be news sooner rather than later, but the truth is that the network is keeping their cards close to the vest.

For the time being, here’s what we know: Filming for the show is slated to happen at some point this year, but there’s been little to no news about it so far. We hope that this changes for course, but a certain amount of patience is required. We have to assume that at this point, a premiere date this year is 100% off the table, and the earliest we could expect it back in 2023.

So what point next year is the most realistic? As of right now, we’re looking towards a start in either the spring or the summer. Because Yellowjackets at least has a defined production window right now of August, we tend to think it will come on the air first. Or, the two shows could air side to side as a way to boost ratings. We do think bringing Your Honor back is Showtime’s way of ensuring that they have some more stable programs they can use to boost others — even if this was originally planned as a limited series. We know there are few selling points for any show out there quite like Bryan Cranston, and that is hardly a secret for more or less anyone.

Now, let’s just collectively cross our fingers and hope that some other insight is out there on the future of Your Honor before too long. That includes learning about the cast and maybe after that, we’ll get lucky enough to see a trailer or a start date.

