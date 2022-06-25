Mayans MC season 5 renewal: What is FX waiting for at this point?

It’s been more than a week now since the end of season 4 — with that, we’ve got some big questions when it comes to the status of Mayans MC season 5.

First things first, let’s start off with this: What in the world is FX waiting for when it comes to a renewal? It feels like it should be a foregone conclusion to bring the show back. It’s true that it is not as popular as Sons of Anarchy beforehand, but let’s be honest for a minute: How many shows are as popular as any show from a decade ago? This is just the trend that TV is going in by and large these days, and there is no sign that it is either stopping or changing.

What matters here is that Mayans is only getting better, and we would argue that season 4 contained some of the biggest swings that we’ve seen so far. The death of Coco was gut-wrenching, but it also catapulted the story forward in some important ways. The same goes for the change in EZ Reyes to where he killed Gaby and now, he’s in charge of the Santo Padre chapter of the Mayans despite only being a Prospect not that long in the past. Then, there’s the warehouse fire at the end of the season — who set that off? It looks like Angel when it comes to the body type and if that’s the case, this entire family could be at war with each other.

For the time being, we’re just going to assume that the lack of a renewal right now is due to some negotiations that could be happening in regards to the production. We suppose there’s also the question of whether or not it could be the final season. We hope not, but this isn’t something we will know until more news comes out.

