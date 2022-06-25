Loki season 2 premiere date: What is the ideal launch window?

Are we going to get some more news on a Loki season 2 premiere date at any point in the near future? Probably not, but that’s not going to stop us from having a further discussion based on what we know at present!

Here is what we can tell you, for starters: Production is underway on the Tom Hiddleston series. It officially kicked off earlier this month, and that does give us more hope that we could see the show back on the air at some point in 2024. Of course, there is no guarantee that this happens. First and foremost, it takes a long time for any MCU project to film, and that’s not including the lengthy post-production period that is also required. The editing team has to work hard to make sure the visual demands are met and we’re left with something that is stunning on yet another level.

The earliest we envision Loki season 2 streaming on Disney+ is during the summer of 2024, and maybe that is wishful thinking. It’d just make sense given that this series is tonally the perfect sort of summer show. It’s a lot of fun, even if there are a number of poignant moments spread throughout it as well.

Beyond post-production, the only other impediment right now is the upcoming MCU schedule at the streaming service. Remember that there are a whole flurry of projects on the way; not only is there She-Hulk and potentially Secret Invasion this year, but there is Agatha: House of Harkness, Echo, and Ironheart in the pipeline. That’s without even noting the animated projects, and whether or not there will be more Moon Knight. There is, there’s a good chance Loki would return before that anyway.

What do you most want to see when it comes to Loki season 2, whenever it does premiere?

Do you already have an ideal date in mind?

