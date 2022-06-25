Obi-Wan Kenobi season 2 premiere date: If renewed, when could it air?

Technically, it remains to be seen if there will be an Obi-Wan Kenobi season 2 over at Disney+ — yet, it feels inevitable. If you are a streaming service, wouldn’t you want to get this show back in the blink of an eye?

We know that at the moment, the #1 hang-up on doing more of the Ewan McGregor series is making sure that you have the right cast around in order to do it. However, we also think that you’ve got so many talented writers and producers in this world that it feels like they will pull something off here.

The first thing to note, though, is that if there is a season 2 down the road, we won’t be seeing more for quite some time. It’s simply a matter of figuring out how best to get the show back on the air for more while not taking away from anything else that is currently planned. Let’s put it this way: We already know that we’ve got Andor coming later this summer, and The Mandalorian and then Ahsoka in 2023. That means that we’re going to be waiting for a long time even before there’s an open slot, and that’s not considering the time it would take to develop a story and film another chapter here.

With all of this being said, the earliest that we personally could see Obi-Wan Kenobi back as at some point in 2024 and honestly, that’s okay. You don’t want to rush something like this; instead, it’s better as something that is cultivated over time.

