NCIS: Los Angeles season 14: Will premiere date change episode count?

Are you excited to see NCIS: Los Angeles season 14 premiere on CBS? We absolutely are, but we’re also very-much aware that we’re waiting still for a while to see what’s coming up.

Earlier this week, CBS finally confirmed that the LL Cool J – Chris O’Donnell series is coming back on Sunday, October 9, which begs a pretty big question: Is this later than what we’ve seen as of late? With that, we understand concerns that the episode count could dip below 22, which we saw this past season.

Well, allow us to go ahead and reassure you for a moment: We don’t anticipate that NCIS: LA is going to be changing much of anything at all. Last season, the show actually premiered one day later on October 10! It still managed 22 episodes, and that’s with multiple hiatuses and also a temporary production shutdown during the season out of virus-related precautions. We are very-much confident we’ll be getting 22 episodes unless there’s a creative or network decision that causes things to change. (In a perfect world, we’d love to see the show go back to 24 episodes, but that feels relatively unlikely at the moment.)

More so than the premiere date, the #1 thing we don’t like entering season 14 is the shift to 10:00 p.m. Eastern time. As a lot of you probably know, that’s a really tough timeslot to do business in for a number of different reasons. There are days in the fall where you’re starting really late due to football; meanwhile, in the spring there is competition from a number of places and there’s no guarantee you’ll have a good lead-in. It’s also to be determined if this is the final season.

