Yellowstone season 5 spoilers: When to expect next big cliffhanger

If you are excited to see Yellowstone season 5 on Paramount Network, we 100% know you’re not alone. Also, you’ve got every reason to be. The show is currently in production in Montana, and the premiere date is set for Sunday, November 13.

We know that the ranch is a big reason for people to tune in, with the same being said for Kevin Costner. Another reason? The huge story twists that we see get thrown into here a good percentage of the time! We know that there’s potential for some more great stuff there, and it’s largely a measure of when the writers want to throw some of that our way.

All things considered, the season 4 finale didn’t have as big of a cliffhanger as what we saw back in season 3 — granted, what happened with the attacks on the Duttons was a pretty hard thing for them to live up to. We do think that more cliffhangers are coming, whether they be life-or-death crises or some other issues that could end up surprising a lot of people. The big question mark, of course, is when we will see them.

While nothing is confirmed as of yet, we’d advise you at present to go ahead and watch out for season 5 episode 7. Why? If there’s any one thing we know about this show, it’s that they will throw more twists and turns at us for a midseason finale — and that’s what this episode will likely set itself up as. If some of the current plans are to be believed, the 14-episode season is going to be split up into two parts. That means that whatever happens here is almost sure to leave us hanging for some substantial period of time.

What do you most want to see when it comes to the next Yellowstone season 5 cliffhanger?

When do you think we will have a chance to check that out? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After doing that, remember to come back around for other updates you do not want to miss. (Photo: Paramount Network.)

