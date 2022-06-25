Succession season 4 premiere date: Could we be waiting until spring?

It goes without saying that we would like to see Succession season 4 premiere as soon as humanly possible. It’s hard to imagine any fan of the show that would feel differently.

Now that we’ve said that, there is of course a fear that we could be waiting a long time … and that fear is accented further by the fact that there hasn’t been much discussion about the start of production yet. It’s supposed to kick off this month and even if that’s the case, it’s not going to be ready for a really long time. Are we going to be waiting until spring?

One of our biggest reasons for concern right now is rather simple: HBO often only airs one marquee drama at a time. Starting in August, we’re going to get the premiere of the much-anticipated Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon. Once that is over, we wouldn’t be shocked if we transition over into Perry Mason season 2, which is close to the end of production. There is also The Nevers, which still has some episodes left that could really premiere at almost any time.

Meanwhile, there’s another show waiting in the wings in The Last Of Us, which wrapped up filming but may take some time in post-production. We wouldn’t be shocked if that gets the winter 2023 spot and with that, the Roy family may not be back until spring. (There’s also a new True Detective coming, but we tend to think it won’t be on until at least late spring/summer.)

Good things come to those who wait, right? It’s a popular statement, and we better hope that Succession season 4 is really good since we’ll be waiting for a good while.

