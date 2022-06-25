All Rise season 3 episode 3 spoilers: Will Sherri come back?

Come Tuesday night on OWN we’re going to see All Rise season 3 episode 3 arrive, and there is one central question we gotta think about for now. Is there a way for Sherri come back to Lola Carmichael’s chambers? We know that she counts on her; yet, we also know plenty about some of Sherri’s reservations! There is a reason why this past episode played out like it did, and it certainly sets the stage for a lot of what’s coming.

Clearly, this episode (titled “Trouble Man”) will have a focus on Lola’s efforts to re-recruit Sherri, but there is also something more happening here beyond just that. To learn about it, all you have to do is see the full All Rise season 3 episode 3 synopsis below:

Lola courts Sherri to return to her chambers, Luke and Mark’s friendship is tested while on opposite sides of a trial, and Emily continues fighting for Charlotte.

While it may be a standalone story that isn’t necessarily continued in some sort of big way, we’ll go ahead and admit that we’re really curious to see how this Mark / Luke storyline plays out. These are guys who are super-close, but in the courtroom they have to think of each other as an adversary. It can be hard to separate business from your everyday life! We’re sure that they will go into this without any intention of doing some of this but even still, things may not turn out anywhere close to what they plan.

