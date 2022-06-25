Power Book IV: Force season 2 premiere date: The most likely day

If you are like us, then we envision you already being very-much curious about a Power Book IV: Force season 2 premiere date. We know that it’s a long ways away, but isn’t there still a chance we could narrow it down a little bit?

Luckily, we tend to think so, and that is the purpose of this very piece: Doing our best to try and determine when Joseph Sikora and the remainder of the cast would actually be back on the air.

We should start off here with the most-obvious bit of news, and that’s the fact that pending some big-time surprise, you probably won’t see the show back until 2023. Production is currently underway on it, but Starz already has new seasons of Raising Kanan and Ghost coming and if we had to guess, they are going to space things out for a rather long time. After all, there’s virtually zero reason for them to not to do this.

Since Force will most-likely not premiere until after Ghost wraps up or close to it, the earliest we could envision the show back is February 19. Why then? It’s the week after the Super Bowl! It’s hard to imagine this show airing before that, just as it’s hard to see Ghost wrapping up until somewhere close to that date. We’re at least basing this on what the network has done in the past, and since they have found success with this model, it’s hard to really envision a world where they change it.

