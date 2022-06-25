Power Book II: Ghost season 3 premiere date: The most likely day!

If you are like us, then you’re probably clamoring big-time to get a Power Book II: Ghost season 3 premiere date. Why in the world wouldn’t you be? This is a show that is going to bring a lot of awesome stuff to the table this go-around, and hopefully give us closure to some pretty-huge questions. Take, for example, what in the world is going to happen in the aftermath of Zeke’s death. That was a huge, ground-shaking event, and that’s not even the only death from the season 2 finale!

The unfortunate news, at least for now, is that there is no premiere date for season 3. Based on current estimates, we’re going to be waiting for at least a little while longer.

Have you seen our Power Book II: Ghost season 2 finale review? If not, take a look at that below — we get into all of the big cliffhangers and what could be coming next. Once you check that out, remember SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube — that is the best source of coverage on the entire Power universe right now..

One of the things that we’re trying to do in approximating a start date for season 3 is look at the premiere date for season 2. After all, there’s a time-frame that clearly works well for the Michael Rainey Jr. show! Remember that season 2 kicked off on Sunday, November 21. This year, Sunday, November 20 makes the same amount of sense. Power Book III: Raising Kanan will be over by then, and there’s a chance the show could air concurrently with BMF depending on what the plans are there. Given that Ghost is often split into two half-seasons of five episodes each, that would give Starz a chance to give us a lot of awesome episodes before going on hiatus at the end of the year and returning in early January.

If it ain’t broke, why fix it? We think this will be the strategy for Starz here, and we know that the episodes will be ready to air in plenty of time.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Power Book II: Ghost, including more spin-off talk

When do you think we will see Power Book II: Ghost season 3 premiere on Starz?

Be sure to share right away in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back to the site for some other updates. (Photo: Starz.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







