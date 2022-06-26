Is The Chi new tonight on Showtime? Season 5 episode 2 chatter

Is The Chi new tonight on Showtime? At this point, we 100% understand if you’re feeling a little confused over the Showtime drama’s future. Just consider for a moment the fact that we got an episode hitting the app on Friday, even though Sundays are when the ensemble drama typically comes out.

Well, here’s what is happening this weekend: The season 5 premiere of The Chi is airing Sunday night on Showtime itself; this episode was just aired earlier in usual on the app as a way to drum up a little bit more excitement. Season 5 episode 2 isn’t set to air until next weekend, so you’ve got a bit of an extended wait if you already watched the premiere. (We won’t spoil too much about that here, just in case you haven’t seen it.)

If you have seen the premiere and want to get a better sense of what’s next, then we suggest you go ahead and read the full season 5 episode 2 synopsis below — we like to think it does a pretty good job setting the stage:

Emmett’s co-parenting struggles lead him to some questionable advice. Jake reconnects with someone from his past. Kiesha’s college housing plans go awry. Tiff’s relationship with Rob heats up. Kevin sets his sights on a new love interest while navigating his gaming club. Papa struggles with being cancelled. Jada reveals a secret to Suede. Trig considers a new role in the community.

Now that this is 100% a long season, and of course there’s a lot of awesome stuff down the road that we can’t even spell out in full as of yet. Remember that the emotional undercurrent of love will be here throughout the season … but there’s absolutely going to be drama and hardship still, as well. These are all fundamental to what the story of The Chi is largely about.

