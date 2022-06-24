Superman & Lois season 3: Early news on the premiere!

For those who didn’t know already, there is 100% a Superman & Lois season 3 coming to The CW at some point in 2023. There isn’t a whole out there about it yet.

So, what can we say at the moment? There are a couple of things, with the primary one being right now that John Diggle’s appearance in the finale will help to set up the next story! It feels on paper like the Ally Allston saga will be wrapped up in some form during the finale and from there, we’ll have to wait and see what happens.

From a technical standpoint, we can also say that Tom Cavanagh is going to be directing the first episode back! He’s currently in the past of a press tour for the season 8 finale of The Flash, so we are getting to hear him speak on that at least a little bit. In a new interview with TVLine, he made it clear that visually, he’s already planning to do some really cool things:

“I’m super excited to play with the fancy technical tools they have over there … With the anamorphic lenses, my God, you’re making a wide-screen movie all the time over there.”

In general, one of the great things about the Arrowverse is that it has given its actors numerous opportunities to direct, including on shows that they don’t even star on! Both Cavanagh and David Ramsey have each directed Superman & Lois, while Caity Lotz did an episode of The Flash earlier this year. We hope that this trend continues, even with actors on shows that are no longer on the air.

Also, we hope that Diggle’s return set sup the possibility he could be around somewhat moving into season 3.

