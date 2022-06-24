Jack Ryan season 3 premiere date: What’s the ideal time for Amazon?

We’re hoping that a Jack Ryan season 3 premiere date is going to be announced over the next couple of months, but we of course have questions beyond that! Take, for example, what the actual best time is in order to get it out there.

We do think that start dates like this are something that Amazon and the Prime Video team take very seriously, and they will here even knowing that season 4 will be the final one for the John Krasinski series. It’s worth remembering here that they are looking to launch a spin-off down the road and in order for that to happen, they have to make sure they time things out properly with that in mind.

Since Amazon already has Lord of the Rings set for September, we don’t think they’re going to launch another big-ticket show like this the same exact month. We also don’t think Jack Ryan will be surfacing in either July or August. If they were planning to do that, wouldn’t they have already planned that out to some degree? We at least tend to think so.

At the moment, there are a couple of dates we’re looking towards in November 4 and November 11 that would fit the timeline of what the streaming service is currently doing. Also, that would go well with what the show did with season 2, which premiered all the way back on Halloween in 2019. It remains crazy that almost three years have past, and the world is now 100% different from what it was way back when. We just hope that the new season will feature same fast-paced action and spycraft that we saw the first two times. Given that production on season 3 has been done for a while, we do anticipate it coming back in 2022; it is really just a matter of when.

