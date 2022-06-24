Better Call Saul season 6: Even Bryan Cranston is in the dark!

If you want to get a better sense of just how mysterious Better Call Saul season 6 is the rest of the way, we’re not even sure the star of the original Breaking Bad has an overall sense of the full picture — and that’s with him even appearing in at least one upcoming episode.

In a new interview with the Radio Times, Cranston made it clear that because of the way that the Bob Odenkirk drama films, he can’t say what episode he (and presumably Aaron Paul) are going to be a part of when the show returns later this summer:

“It was [surreal] … Aaron Paul and I, we had to coordinate our schedules to make sure we were available when they were in production. So a year ago, April, is when we shot it. And because it was a separate section of us shooting the scene, I don’t know what actual episode it’s in. Because it wasn’t done in order.

“We were flown into New Mexico secretly and they created this shroud of privacy – we were sent right away to an Airbnb house that we were not allowed to leave. There was all this stuff going on, it was exciting! But also a secret and we kept it secret for a year.”

The most comedic thing about all of the secrecy is that Cranston and Paul were announced as guest stars earlier this season, so it’s almost like producers went through all that work of trying to hide their appearances for nothing.

What role will Walter White and Jesse Pinkman have?

That’s where things remain a mystery. We personally don’t think that Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould are going to have them out to just recreate something that they’ve already done, since that would be a less creative and/or fun option. The more interesting notion in our head is that they feature in a scene that fits into the timeline, but one we didn’t see in Breaking Bad for whatever reason. It is similar in that way to what we got in El Camino.

Remember that Better Call Saul returns to AMC / AMC+ on July 11; if you want to see a recent teaser, visit the link here.

How do you think we’ll see Cranston and Paul on Better Call Saul season 6?

