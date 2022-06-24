Come Dance with Me season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at CBS?

In the wake of tonight’s finale set to arrive soon, it feels like the right time to talk a Come Dance with Me season 2. Will the dance-themed reality show be back on CBS next season?

We should start off by noting that at the moment, the series (which comes from executive producers LL Cool J and Chris O’Donnell) is not officially coming back for more. We’re also not sure that there will be any more news on it in general for quite some time. CBS does not always renew/cancel their reality shows in some sort of public way. They’ve been known here and there to simply put them on “hold” where they could come back or not come back at some point far down the road.

The biggest thing holding Come Dance with Me back right now are its ratings. This is a show averaging only a 0.2 rating in the 18-49 demographic, which is by all standards woeful for a show on this network. Even if it is not an extremely expensive series to make, we’re not sure how much that is really going to matter in the end here. For whatever reason, CBS just hasn’t been able to break into the dance competition format in any substantial way, despite making a number of attempts at it in the past. We saw previously that they have Live to Dance years ago with Paula Abdul, and that failed to have much of a long life. NBC is trying to do something similar right now with Dancing with Myself, which has at least some benefit of airing after America’s Got Talent.

In the end, don’t expect to see this particular CBS show to come back with more routines, but stranger things have happened. If nothing else, this is a cheap fill-in show that the network could use to plug some holes on its schedule. There is value in this sort of thing and we’ve seen that on a multitude of occasions over the years.

