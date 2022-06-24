Man vs. Bee season 2: Is it renewed, canceled over at Netflix?

Following the launch of season 1 today on Netflix, will there be a Man vs. Bee season 2 renewal? Or, are we at the end for this zany comedy?

The first thing worth noting here is that this is the sort of show that only Rowan Atkinson could make. The iconic actor is known for his brand of slapstick comedy, and this series is a full-on embrace of that. It is suitable for family viewing and is high-energy, timeless, and also reasonably short. Each episode makes sure to not overstay its welcome, and that’s in part because there is really only so much that can be done with its premise. If there is a show whose title by and large speaks for itself, we’re pretty darn sure that this is it. (If you haven’t heard about the show before, go ahead and check out the trailer below.)

Now, we get to the status: For the time being, there is no confirmation about a season 2. On paper, maybe you’d say that there is zero reason for this at all. After all, this first season does about as much with this central premise as anyone possibly can, and we tend to think that over time, you run the risk here of making it less fun. In general, some of Atkinson’s most-famous work (including Mr. Bean) does not go on for a long time.

Yet, because this IS Atkinson and he has a global following, there is at least a chance that this show comes back. Remember that one of the things that Netflix is really pushing for these days is global expansion. They aren’t going to settle for just being popular in a few countries; why would they when they can go all over the world? Rowan doesn’t even rely that much on dialogue much of the time, so that allows him to break language barriers easier than a lot of other comic performers.

Do you think we’re going to see a Man vs. Bee season 2 over at Netflix?

