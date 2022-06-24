Yellowjackets season 2 premiere date: The best day to launch it

If you are very-much eager to get a Yellowjackets season 2 premiere date over at Showtime, you are 100% not alone. We’re talking here about a beloved show with a dedicated audience, and one we are sure is only going to get larger as we move into new episodes.

Now with that said, we remind you of the big question: When are we actually going to see more?

In the event that you did not know already, we are going to be waiting for a pretty-long time. There is no release date set, and production is not even slated to begin until August. Pending some amazing production turnaround here, that probably negates a start date at any point in 2022 — yet, we know that Showtime wanted to make that happen going into the year. We think that they are going to push to get the show on the air as soon as possible, and that’s why we do think an early 2023 launch could be plausible.

Two dates we’re currently watching closely are Sunday, January 8 and Sunday, January 15, with the latter being potentially the more feasible to give the post-production team more time. If Showtime wants to start the show off in January, it makes sense to do it before we get too heavily into the NFL Playoffs or major awards shows. Because they don’t care about live ratings, they can either air an episode on Super Bowl Sunday or forget it altogether. If it doesn’t come out in early January, we do start to worry that we could be stuck waiting until either late February or early March. While we don’t think Showtime cares about airing it versus the Super Bowl or a conference championship game, they probably don’t want those games to conflict with the very start of the season.

What do you think would be the best Yellowjackets season 2 premiere date?

