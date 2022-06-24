Chloe season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at Amazon Prime?

Following its big premiere today on Amazon Prime, can you expect a Chloe season 2 renewal? Or, is this poised to be the end for the series?

For those of you who are unaware, the new series today starring Erin Doherty originally aired overseas on BBC One, so there is a little bit of an audience out there for it already. It’s about as timely a show as you come when you think about the questions it raises, especially when it comes to digital identity.

Unfortunately, this is now where we had down the rather unfortunate news: For now, it does not appear there are no plans for any more. Why? Well, this was designed to be a limited series from the start with a defined beginning, middle, and end. We do think that there are more stories that you could tell in an anthology sense, but we really don’t get the sense that anyone is banging down doors to do something like that. Instead, we have a feeling that the goal here is to just move forward and tell other timely, powerful stories.

Regardless of whether or not Chloe exists in the future, we can at least be grateful that it is around right now. This is one of those shows that, for a wide array of reasons, would not be possible to make a good ten or twenty years ago. It’s very much a product of this particular moment, and we’re hoping that we’re going to get more examples of it down the road. One of the good things about the BBC in general is that they are never afraid to take on bold concepts; we know the same is true about Amazon based on what they just did with The Boys.

