Money Heist: Korea season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at Netflix?

Following today’s big season 1 premiere can you expect a Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area season 2 renewal? Or, is this show and its incredibly-long title about to be sent to the TV graveyard?

For the time being, it feels like the best thing that we can do is share where things stand right now: Nothing is confirmed insofar as a season renewal goes. We’d love to see the off-shoot back for more and at this point, it feels likely. The original Money Heist is so popular on a global scale, and we have a hard time believing for even a second that this one is going to be any different. How can it not continue what’s already been laid out? We foresee this lasting for as long as most people involved want it to.

Of course, we don’t say anything like this altogether likely. Just remember for a moment that Netflix is a streaming service that cancels shows more than almost anyone, and they operate based largely on what can be an incredibly-ruthless algorithm. If a show doesn’t have strong retention, they will dispatch it pretty fast. It really does not matter just how big a previous audience was if that audience is fading fast.

So provided that we do get news on a season 2 before too long, this does bring us to our next big question: When could new episodes actually premiere? If we’re lucky, we could see it at some point in 2023. We think we’ve learned enough with streaming shows over the years that there’s no real commitment to air one batch of episodes twelve months after the last; this is not something that has to be a focus in the slightest. Instead, it’s just about developing the best product and releasing that at the moment that makes the most sense.

