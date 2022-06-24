Only Murders in the Building season 2 spoilers: What’s ahead for Charles?

With the premiere of Only Murders in the Building season 2 just a matter of days away now, let’s get into the characters! Or, to be specific, let’s talk what is going on here with Steve Martin’s Charles.

We’re sure that on an emotional level, the guy is really going through it. He just learned that the woman he was seeing in Jan was actually a murderer. Also, he, Oliver, and Mabel are now the lead suspects in Bunny’s murder. Whatever notoriety he got with the podcast may suddenly be out the window, and there are some big parts of his life now that are in constant peril.

There is some interesting news about Charles’ life that we can start to report right now. According to TVLine, one thing the character could be looking at in season 2 is a possible Brazzos reboot, though not one he’d necessarily be the star of. (Does he still get to be a producer or something?) There is also the possibility of a TV show coming based on the podcast, which would of course be uniquely bizarre and also meta.

In general, we anticipate that season 2 is going to be bigger and more eventful than anything we’ve seen so far and in a number of ways, it has to be. After having a season 1 that is so successful on such a wide array of different levels, you really have to find a way to keep the momentum going. Some of that is tied to a great mystery, and the other part is ensuring there is great stuff coming for a lot of your characters from top to bottom.

