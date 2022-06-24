FBI season 4 finale: Is it ever going to air on CBS?

While we know that FBI season 5 is going to premiere on CBS this fall, there is one other thing worth pointing out. Technically, the season 4 finale has yet to actually air on the network.

What’s the reason for that? The episode was originally pulled by the network in the wake of the tragedy in Texas last month, which absolutely was understandable given the timing of events. According to TVLine, there is still no timetable on when this episode will air, and we still wonder if it will in its current form.

Where things get tricky with this episode is that with it being a finale, there may be major events that transpired that carry over into the new season, and those may not make sense without proper context. One idea is that you air the finale a week before the season 5 premiere in September, hoping at that point there is enough distance from recent tragedies. Another idea is that you write some material from the finale into the season 5 premiere and find another way to continue your planned story. We wouldn’t be shocked if that happened.

In general, this is far from the first time a major show has faced this sort of dilemma, though it is happening in a way that is a little different than we’re used to seeing. Back in 2020, a lot of shows had to shift and re-plan their stories following the global health crisis, and some already-written finales either didn’t air or were significantly changed from what they once were. We have also seen episodes be shot and never air, with a most famous example being “Unstoppable,” an installment of Law & Order: SVU that was inspired in part by events leading up to the 2016 Presidential Election.

Do you think we’re ever going to see the FBI season 4 finale air?

